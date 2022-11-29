THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT OF THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THAT WAS RECENTLY BROUGHT TO THEIR ATTENTION. AT LEAST ONE PERSON HAS RECEIVED A TEXT MESSAGE CLAIMING THEIR VEHICLE WAS CAPTURED ON A TRAFFIC CAMERA AND THAT A DIGITAL TICKET HAS BEEN ISSUED AND THEY CAN PAY ONLINE OR IN PERSON TO TEXT HELP OR PAY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION. THIS IS A SCAM. THE CITY OF SPRING HILL DOES NOT HAVE ANY CAMERAS THAT CAPTURE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.
Latest News
