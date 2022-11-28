THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY THAT OCCURRED EARLY THIS MORNING AT YANKEE CLIPPER LOCATED ON SCHOOL STREET. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 1:25 AM AND THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUILDING AND THEN ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTED TO SET FIRE TO A SET OF DOCUMENTS. A CHECKBOOK WAS ALSO ALLEGEDLY STOLEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
