OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL TODAY AT WALDEN CREEK APARTMENTS. SEVERAL SHELL CASINGS WERE LOCATED IN THE AREA OF BUILDING 24 AND OFFICERS HAVE NOT LOCATED ANY DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS OR ANY PERSON HIT BY GUNFIRE. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
