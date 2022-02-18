THE SPRING HILL POLICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING A VEHICLE BURGLARY THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 9TH AT MORNING POINTE ASSISTED LIVING CENTER ON MCCUTCHEON CREEK LANE. THE VICTIM’S CAR WINDOW HAD BEEN SMASHED AND THE VICTIM’S WALLET STOLEN. WHILE ON SCENE, ANOTHER VEHICLE WAS DISCOVERED TO HAVE BEEN BROKEN INTO. THE VICTIM’S DEBIT CARD/ID WAS USED A FIRST HORIZON BANKS IN MT. JULIET AND NASHVILLE TO WITHDRAW A TOTAL OF $3800 IN CASH FROM THE ACCOUNT. THE SUSPECTS WERE PICTURED IN A 2021 CHRYSLER PACIFICA HYBRID. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CASE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT DET. GILLAM AT SGILLAM@SPRINGHILLTN.ORG.
