THE SPRING HILL POLICE ARE WARNING RESIDENT OF A SCAM RECENTLY REPORTED. OFFICALS ADVISED SEVERAL REPORTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN THIS YEAR IN WHICH VICTIMS WERE SCAMMED INTO THINKING THEY WERE RENTING A HOUSE IN SPRING HILL. THE SCAMMER WILL POSE AS A LANDLORD PROPERTY OWNER AND PLACE THEIR PROPERTY FOR RENT ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE. THE SCAMMER DOES NOT ACUTALLY OWN THE PROPERTY THEY SIMPLY WANT YOUR MONEY AND WILL DISAPPEAR. OFTEN THE SCAMMER WILL ASK THE VICTIM TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT ON A PAYMENT APP AND ASK THE VICTIM TO SEND MONEY FOR A DEPOSIT.
