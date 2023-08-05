PLANS ARE UNDERWAY FOR THE ANNUAL ST FLORIAN OKTOBERFEST TO BE HELD OCTOBER 6TH AND 7TH ON THE GROUNDS OF THE ST. FLORIAN PARK AND WALKING TRAIL. VENDOR SPACES ARE AVAILABLE AND FILLING UP QUICKLY. A BAR B QUE COOK OFF WILL BE HELD AGAIN THIS YEAR WITH A $250 DOLLAR PRIZE BEING AWARDED TO THE GRAND CHAMPION. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE AT ST. FLORIAN TOWN HALL LOCATED AT 83. ST. FLORIAN ROAD IN FLORENCE BETWEEN 8-4:30 MONDAY-FRIDAY.
