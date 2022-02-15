THE CITY OF ST JOSEPH POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO REMIND RESIDENTS THAT IF YOU PLAN TO BURN WITH THE CITY LIMITSOF SAINT JOSEPH YOU MUST OBTAIN A BURN PERMIT FROM CITY HALL DURING REGULA BUSINESS HOURS. ST. JOSEPH CITY CODES AS WELL AS STATE LAW PROHIBITS THE BURING OF GARBAGE AND OTHER ITEMS THAT PRODUCE NOXIOUS FUMES.
St. Joseph Police Department Remind Residents of Burn Permit Requirements
