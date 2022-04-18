STACIE ODENEAL HAS ANNOUNCED HER CANDIDACY FOR CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE FOR 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT. ODENEAL RETURNED TO LAWRENCE COUNTY IN 2007 AFTER GRADUATING FROM UT LAW TO START HER OWN PRACTICE AND IS ONE OF 31 CHILD WELFARE LAW SPECIALISTS IN TENNESSEE, WITH FOCUS ON SERVING CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN LAWRENCE, MAURY, WAYNE AND GILES COUNTIES. ODENEAL WILL BE ON THE AUGUST 4TH GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE AND IS SEEKING TO SUCCEED JUDGE STELLA HARGROVE
Stacie Odeneal Announces Candidacy for Circuit Court Judge 22nd Judicial District
