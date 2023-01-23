NEWS

ON THURSDAY MORNING, SEVERAL STAFF MEMBERS AT OUR SOUTH-CENTRAL CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IN CLIFTON WERE EXPOSED TO AN UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE THAT CAME INTO THE FACILITY MAIL ROOM. A MEDICAL EMERGENCY WAS CALLED, AND OTHER FACILITY STAFF IMMEDIATELY RESPONDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ATTENTION. EMS ARRIVED ONSITE AND TRANSPORTED ALL THE EXPOSED STAFF TO NEARBY HOSPITALS FOR FURTHER EVALUATION AND TREATMENT. A TOTAL OF 11 STAFF MEMBERS AT SCCF WERE TREATED FOR POSSIBLE EXPOSURE. ALL STAFF MEMBERS HAVE BEEN CLEARED AND RELEASED FROM MEDICAL CARE AND OBSERVATION.

