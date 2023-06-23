THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE IS SET TO RAISE THE COST OF A FIRST CLASS STAMP TO 66 CENTS. THE INCREASE WILL TAKE EFFECT JULY 9TH UNLESS A POSTAL REGULATOR OVER RULES THE HIKE. THE AGENCY’S PRICE INCREASE FROM 60 CENTS WAS APPROVED IN JANUARY.
