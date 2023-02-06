NEWS

COLUMBIA POLICE SPENT MONDAY MORNING WITH A BARRICADE SITUATION IN THE GHOLSON WOODS DEVELOPMENT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, RESPONDERS WENT TO THE RESIDENCE TO HELP A FEMALE INVOLVED IN A DOMESTIC SITUATION RETRIEVE HER BELONGINGS. THE MALE SUBJECT INSIDE THE HOME IS ACCUSED OF FIRING AT THE OFFICERS UPON THEIR ARRIVAL. A PERIMETER WAS THEN SET UP AROUND THE HOME. THE MALE IS SAID TO HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS.

