TENNESSEE’S HISTORIC STATE CAPITOL WILL BE SILHOUETTED IN BLUE-GREEN LIGHTING THIS WEEKEND TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH. THE TEAL LIGHTING WILL BE FEATURED FRIDAY, APRIL 1 THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 3, THE FIRST THREE DAYS OF THE NATIONAL OBSERVATION IN APRIL.
State Capital to Silhouette Teal Lighting for Sexual Assault Awareness
