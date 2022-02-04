Six Tennessee State Parks restaurants and three Tennessee State Parks lodges are offering opportunities for romantic getaways on Valentine’s weekend. The options include dining specials and a variety of overnight packages.
Valentine’s meals will be available at Montgomery Bell, Fall Creek Falls, David Crockett, Cumberland Mountain, Pickwick Landing and Natchez Trace state parks. Overnight packages are available at the resort-style lodges at Montgomery Bell, Pickwick Landing and Natchez Trace.
Details for David Crockett State Park:
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park
A three-course dinner Monday, Feb. 14 is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The price is $45.99 per person, not including drink, tax or gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 931-762-9541
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
1400 West Gaines
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.