State of Tennessee

THANKS TO A NEW STATE, THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY HAS WAIVED STATE REGISTRATIONS FEES FOR CLASS A AND CLASS B MOTOR VEHICLES, FOR RENEWALS THROUGH JUNE 30TH, 2023.CLASS A INCLUDES MOTORCYCLES AND AUTOCYCLES AND CLASS B INCLUDES PASSENGER MOTOR VEHICLES AND MOTOR HOMES. THE STATE PORTION OF THE FEE THAT IS WAIVED UNDER THIS LAW IS $16.75 FOR CLASS A AND $23.75 FOR CLASS B. OTHER FEES THAT ARE EARMARKED FOR SAFETY AND SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PURPOSES, AS WELL AS THE ADDITIONAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEE AND COUNTY FEES, ARE NOT WAIVED UNDER THE NEW LAW. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV

