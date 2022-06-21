State Rep. Clay Doggett secures $15,000 for the Hope Botanical Garden in Lawrence County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, has secured $15,000 in state funding for the Hope Botanical Garden in Lawrence County. The funding will be used for garden and infrastructure development.
The garden, which is located at 16 Ford Rd. in Leoma, celebrated its grand opening to the public in April. It features eight unique gardens on four acres that are owned and operated by the nonprofit.
“The Hope Botanical Garden has become a wonderful addition to our community,” Doggett said.
“Not only is it a great place to enjoy the beauty of nature, but it also promotes education and conservation as well. I appreciate my colleagues in the General Assembly for their support of this worthy investment.”
The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion balanced budget passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in April. Republican priorities included making significant investments in education, public safety, health care, infrastructure and economic development while also providing $300 million in tax cuts for Tennesseans.
More information about the Hope Botanical Garden can be found at www.hopebotanicalgarden.org.
Clay Doggett represents House District 70 which includes Giles and part of Lawrence counties. He serves as chairman of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee and is also a member of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Criminal Justice Committee and Naming and Designating Committee. He can be reached at rep.clay.doggett@capitol.tn.gov or by calling 615-741-7476.
###
