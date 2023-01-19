STATE REPRESENTATIVE KIP CAPLEY OF SUMMERTOWN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE ON FOUR COMMITTEES FOR THE 113TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY. CAPLEY WILL SERVE ON THE CIVIL JUSTICE COMMITTEE, CIVIL JUSTICE SUBCOMMITTEE, INSURANCE COMMITTEE AND INSURANCE SUBCOMMITTEES. THE 113TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OFFICIALLY CONVENED ON JANUARY 10TH . COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS WERE ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 12TH. CAPLEY REPRESENTS HOUSE DISTRICT 71, WHICH INCLUDES ALL OF WAYNE AND PART OF HARDIN, LAWRENCE AND MAURY COUNTIES.
Latest News
- James Donald Willis
- State Rep Kip Capley Appointed to Serve on Four Committees
- Crockett Theatre Performance Series Continues
- LCSO Investigates Stolen Lottery Tickets
- Shari Lee Trotti
- Lawrence County Republican Party to Meet
- Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
- Muscle Shoals Man Arrested in Florence for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Female Victim
Currently in Lawrenceburg
35°
63° / 35°
5 AM
35°
6 AM
34°
7 AM
34°
8 AM
36°
9 AM
39°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
- Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
- Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
- Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
- Muscle Shoals Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Greg Holt
- LCSO Investigates Stolen Lottery Tickets
- Peggy Jo Springer
- Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
- Gary Lee Wright
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.