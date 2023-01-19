NEWS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE KIP CAPLEY OF SUMMERTOWN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE ON FOUR COMMITTEES FOR THE 113TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY. CAPLEY WILL SERVE ON THE CIVIL JUSTICE COMMITTEE, CIVIL JUSTICE SUBCOMMITTEE, INSURANCE COMMITTEE AND INSURANCE SUBCOMMITTEES. THE 113TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OFFICIALLY CONVENED ON JANUARY 10TH . COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS WERE ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 12TH. CAPLEY REPRESENTS HOUSE DISTRICT 71, WHICH INCLUDES ALL OF WAYNE AND PART OF HARDIN, LAWRENCE AND MAURY COUNTIES.

