State Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown today issued the following statement in response to reports about the future of South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton, Tenn.:
“Closing South Central prison would be extremely short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of our workforce and the value of our community. I have strongly urged the state to avoid going down that path because it would have serious and devastating economic consequences. The people of Wayne County simply want the Tennessee Department of Corrections to honor its commitment to the 650 employees whose livelihoods depend on these jobs. We deserve answers now about the fate of the prison or else proactive alternatives for how the state will help invest in better jobs or create new pathways to careers that offer viable futures and competitive, living wages for our residents.”
