State Representative Clay Doggett spoke at the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, January 28, 2022. Mr. Doggett represents Giles and the southern two thirds of Lawrence County in the State Legislature. He discussed changes in legislative boundaries being implemented through redistricting and how these will affect Lawrence County. Our county will effectively be split in half with the 70th District covering portions south and east of Lawrenceburg and the 71st District covering Lawrenceburg and points north and west. Doggett currently represents the 70th District and will be up for re-election later this year. During a question-and-answer session, Mr. Doggett discussed population growth patterns in the state, the dynamics of working in the State Legislature, rising property values, and other items of interest to the audience.
Rotarian Randy Brewer introduced the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.