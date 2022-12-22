STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY WILL BE HAVING A COMMUNITY LISTENING MEETING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON JANUARY 4TH AT 10:30 AT THE RESERVE AT ONE PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE SENATOR WILL ALSO BE IN WAYNE COUNTY LATER THAT DAY AT THE WAYNE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 3:30.
State Senator Page Walley Community Listening Meetings in Lawrence and Wayne Counties
