NEWS

STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY WILL BE HOLDING A TELEPHONE TOWN HALL MEETING ON TUESDAY AT 6 TO TALK TO CITIZENS REGARDING ISSUES BEFORE THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND TO LISTEN TO THEIR CONCERNS. DISTRICT 26 RESIDENTS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY CALLED WHEN THE EVENT STARTS. CITIZENS CAN ALSO PARTICIPATE BY DIALING TOLL FREE (855) 269-4484. 

