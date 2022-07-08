NEWS

THE STATE VETERINARIAN RECENTLY ANNOUNCE THE DETECTION OF THEILERIA ORIENTALIS IN A HERD OF CATTLE IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THEILERIA IS A TICKBORNE PARASITE THAT INFECTS RED AND WHITE BLOOD CELLS AND CAUSES SEVERE ANEMIA IN CATTLE. THERE IS NO VACCINE TO PREVENT THE ILLNESS OR EFFECTIVE TREATMENT. ONCE AN ANIMAL IS INFECTED, IT IS A CARRIER FOR LIFE. THE AFFECTED HERD IN MAURY COUNTY SHOWED SIGNS OF ILLNESS AND LETHARGY, AND DESPITE VETERINARY ATTENTION AND ANTIBIOTIC TREATMENTS, ULTIMATELY SOME ANIMALS DIED. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN DOT GOV

