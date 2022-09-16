THE STATE OF TENNESSEE VETERINARIAN IS ORDERING AN IMMEDIATE HALT TO POULTRY SHOWS, EXHIBITIONS AND SALES STATEWIDE DUE TO A STRAIN OFHIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA THAT HAS SICKENED A POULTRY FLOCK IN WEST TENNESSEE. THE ACTIONS IS BEGING TAKEN TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF OTHER DOMESTICATED BIRDS, THE STATE VETERINARIAN IS LEADING THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, H P A I IS KNOWN TO BE DEADLY FOR DOMESTICATED FOWL. FOR NOW, ANY EVENTS WHERE POULTRY CAN COMINGLE ARE PROHIBITED. THAT INCLUDES POULTRY SHOWS, EXHIBITIONS, LIVESTOCK SALES, FLEA MARKETS, AND SWAP MEETS. FOR MORE INFORAMATION CALL 615-837-5120.
Latest News
- Master Gardeners Fish Fundraiser for Hope Gardens
- Upcoming Week at the Middle Tn District Fair
- Fish Fry Rescheduled
- Morrow Family Benefit - 9/17
- Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
- State Veterinarian Orders Halt to Poultry Shows
- Quilts for Veterans' Community FIsh Fry Fundraiser
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Partly Cloudy
83° / 59°
12 AM
64°
1 AM
64°
2 AM
63°
3 AM
61°
4 AM
61°
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
- Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
- Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
- Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
- Notices Issued for Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed Friday in Lincoln County
- Danny Dewayne Skeen, Jr
- Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
- Christi Lynn Linville
- USPS Hiring Event in Columbia
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.