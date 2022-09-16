State of Tennessee

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE VETERINARIAN IS ORDERING AN IMMEDIATE HALT TO POULTRY SHOWS, EXHIBITIONS AND SALES STATEWIDE DUE TO A STRAIN OFHIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA THAT HAS SICKENED A POULTRY FLOCK IN WEST TENNESSEE. THE ACTIONS IS BEGING TAKEN TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF OTHER DOMESTICATED BIRDS, THE STATE VETERINARIAN IS LEADING THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, H P A I IS KNOWN TO BE DEADLY FOR DOMESTICATED FOWL. FOR NOW, ANY EVENTS WHERE POULTRY CAN COMINGLE ARE PROHIBITED. THAT INCLUDES POULTRY SHOWS, EXHIBITIONS, LIVESTOCK SALES, FLEA MARKETS, AND SWAP MEETS. FOR MORE INFORAMATION CALL 615-837-5120.

