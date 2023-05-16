NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND KEEP TENNESSEE BEAUTIFUL RECENTLY RELEASED DATA FROM IT’S 2022 TENNESSEE STATEWIDE LITTER STUDY.  SOME KEY FINDINGS: MOST OF THE LITTER ON TENNESSEE ROADWAYS IS SMALLER THAN FOUR INCHES. AN ESTIMATED 679.7 MILLION PIECES, OR 88 PERCENT, ITEMS OF LITTER WERE 4 INCHES OR SMALLER IN SIZE; HOWEVER, THERE IS STILL A SIGNIFICANT QUANTITY (88.5 MILLION PIECES OR 12%) OF LARGER, AND OFTEN MORE VISIBLE, LITTER ON TENNESSEE ROADWAYS. THE NUMBER OF CIGARETTE BUTTS OBSERVED PER SITE DECREASED FOR INTERSTATE AND U.S. HIGHWAY ROADWAY CLASSIFICATIONS. PLASTIC AND PAPER ITEMS COMPOSE MOST LITTER ITEMS.  FOR MORE INFORAMTION GO TO NOBODY TRASHES TENNESSEE.COM

