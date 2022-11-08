NEWS

A KIDS PLACE/ A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER IS HAVING THEIR STOCKINGS FOR SURVIVORS DRIVE NOW THRU DECEMBER 16TH. WISH LIST ITEMS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT PARTICIPATING PARTNER LOCATIONS. STOCKINGS WILL BE GIFTED TO KIDS PLACE FOR SURVIVORS OF CHILD SEXUAL AND PHYSICAL ABUSE. KID'S PLACE CURRENTLY SERVES 400 PLUS KIDS IN LAWRENCE, MAURY, WAYNE AND GILES COUNTY.

