OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE WAL-MART ON HOUGH ROAD ON FRIDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 12:30 PM TO A REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE. OFFICERS WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY ONE OF THE OFFENDERS AS AUSTIN BEVIS, 23, OF KILLEN AND DUE TO PREVIOUS KNOWLEDGE OF THE OFFENDER, WERE ABLE TO LOCATE THE VEHICLE ON SOUTH KIRKMAN STREET IN FLORENCE. DETECTIVES RESPONDED AND BEVIS WAS LOCATED ALONG WITH MICAELA DUNCAN, 24, OF KILLEN. BOTH WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND ARE BEING HELD ON A $30,000 BOND EACH AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
