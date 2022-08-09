ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.
Latest News
- Wayne County Government Seeking Qualified Applicants for EMA Director
- Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
- Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
- Unity Celebration this Friday in Lawrence County
- Mildred Hendrix Patterson
- Rex Alexander Rhodes
- Lydia Angelina Brymer
- THP Seeks Votes for National Contest for Best-Looking Cruiser
Currently in Lawrenceburg
79°
86° / 72°
8 PM
78°
9 PM
76°
10 PM
74°
11 PM
74°
12 AM
73°
Most Popular
Articles
- WLX Election Night Coverage
- Election Night Results
- Unofficial Results of August 4th Election
- Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- Orb Wilmyr White, Junior
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.