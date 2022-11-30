THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT IS STEPPING UP PATROL AT APARTMENT COMPLEXES AFTER SEVERAL VEHICLES WERE REPORTED STOLEN FROM APARTMENT COMPLEXES IN SPRING HILL LAST WEEK. ONE OF THE VEHICLES WAS RECOVERED BY THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT. OFFICALS ARE REMINDING THE PUBLIC TO REMOVE KEYS FROM CARS AS SOME OF THE VEHICLES WERE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH THE KEYS INSIDE.
