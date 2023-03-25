CLEANUP IS UNDERWAY IN THE SHOALS AREA AND OTHER PARTS OF NORTH ALABAMA FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT'S SEVERE STORMS. FLORENCE AND PARTS OF LAUDERDALE AND COLBERT COUNTIES EXPERIENCED STRONG STORMS AND HIGH WINDS. SOME HOMES IN THE PLANTATION SPRINGS SUBDIVISION SUSTAINED HEAVY DAMAGE. THE FLORENCE ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT REPORTED 23,000 CUSTOMERS WERE OUT OF POWER AT ONE TIME. CREWS CONTINUED WORK SATURDAY TO RESTORE POWER OUTAGES IN FLORENCE AND SURROUNDING AREAS. WEATHER SERVICE TEAMS WILL BE LOOKING AT DAMAGE TO DETERMINE IF IT WAS CAUSED BY A TORNADO. MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN MISSISSIPPI AND THE TOWN OF ROLLING FORK WAS DESTROYED DUE TO TORNADOES THAT WERE PART OF THE SAME STORM SYSTEM.
...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee...Alabama... Shoal Creek Near Iron City affecting Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Iron City...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Shoal Creek Near Iron City. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas along Shoal Creek begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.4 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
