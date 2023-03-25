CLEANUP IS UNDERWAY IN THE SHOALS AREA AND OTHER PARTS OF NORTH ALABAMA FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT'S SEVERE STORMS. FLORENCE AND PARTS OF LAUDERDALE AND COLBERT COUNTIES EXPERIENCED STRONG STORMS AND HIGH WINDS. SOME HOMES IN THE PLANTATION SPRINGS SUBDIVISION SUSTAINED HEAVY DAMAGE. THE FLORENCE ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT REPORTED 23,000 CUSTOMERS WERE OUT OF POWER AT ONE TIME. CREWS CONTINUED WORK SATURDAY TO RESTORE POWER OUTAGES IN FLORENCE AND SURROUNDING AREAS. WEATHER SERVICE TEAMS WILL BE LOOKING AT DAMAGE TO DETERMINE IF IT WAS CAUSED BY A TORNADO. MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN MISSISSIPPI AND THE TOWN OF ROLLING FORK WAS DESTROYED DUE TO TORNADOES THAT WERE PART OF THE SAME STORM SYSTEM.

Recommended for you