A FIRE DESTROYED AN OUTBUILDING ALONG WITH IT'S CONTENTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT A LAWRENCE COUNTY PROPERTY. MEMBERS OF LEOMA, GANDY, CROSSROADS, CENTER POINT AND NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED TO THE SCENE IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF BELEW LANE. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND THE STRUCTURE ALONG WITH A CAMPER AND VEHICLE FULLY INVOLVED. BOX 50, EMA, EMS AND LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALSO RESPONDED. THE BLAZE COULD BE SEEN FOR MILES. radio7media.com 

