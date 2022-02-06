MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE SATURDAY EVENING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO FALL RIVER ROAD AROUND 8:30 TO A GARAGE BUILDING NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF DOGWOOD DRIVE. CREWS WORKED TO QUICKLY EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.
