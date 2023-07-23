structure fire

MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE SATURDAY NIGHT IN THE AREA OF SOUTH MILITARY AND WEST SCOTT STREET. EMERGENCY PERSONEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 9:30 AND UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND THE STRUCTURE HEAVILY INVOLVED. RESPONDERS WORKED QUICKLY TO SUPPRESS THE FIRE. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

