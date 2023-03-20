NEWS

MEMBERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF A STRUCTURE THIS AFTERNOON IN LORETTO. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 2 PM TO THE PROPERTY ON WARD RD OFF BUGSBY ROAD. FLAMES WERE REPORTED AND ALL OCCUPANTS WERE OUT OF THE HOME. CREWS WORKED QUICKLY TO CONTAIN THE BLAZE. MEMBERS OF THE LORETTO, LEOMA, CROSSROADS, CENTERPOINT, GANDY AND SOUTHEAST FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED.

Recommended for you