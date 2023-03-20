MEMBERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF A STRUCTURE THIS AFTERNOON IN LORETTO. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 2 PM TO THE PROPERTY ON WARD RD OFF BUGSBY ROAD. FLAMES WERE REPORTED AND ALL OCCUPANTS WERE OUT OF THE HOME. CREWS WORKED QUICKLY TO CONTAIN THE BLAZE. MEMBERS OF THE LORETTO, LEOMA, CROSSROADS, CENTERPOINT, GANDY AND SOUTHEAST FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected tonight. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
