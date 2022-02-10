structure fire

MAURY COUNTY FIRE FIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN THE AREA OF ELK RIDGE ROAD. UPON ARRIVAL, MCFD REPORTED MODERATE BLACK SMOKE PUSHING FROM THE ATTIC OF THE RESIDENCE. DESPITE DANGEROUS AND QUICKLY CHANGING CONDITIONS, MAURY COUNTY FIRE AND MUTUAL AID RESOURCES FROM MOUNT PLEASANT AND SUMMERTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT SUCCESSFULLY GAINED CONTROL AND PERFORMED A SMOOTH MISSION.

