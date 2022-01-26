AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN MAURY COUNTY FOLLOWING A FATAL CRASH AT MT. PLEASANT HIGH SCHOOL. MEDIA SOURCES INDICATE A STUDENT HAS DIED AFTER HITTING THE SCHOOL WHILE RIDING A MOTORCYCLE. THE VICTIM ALONG WITH SOME OTHER STUDENTS WERE REPAIRING THE MOTORCYCLE IN THE SHOP AREA OF THE SCHOOL PRIOR TO THE TEST RIDE TOOK PLACE IN THE PARKING LOT. THE STUDENT DIED ON IMPACT. THE IINCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.
Student Dies in Fatal Crash at Mt. Pleasant High School
