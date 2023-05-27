NEWS

ON WEDNESDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 10 AM, AN OFFICER WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PATROLLING THE AREA OF COX CREEK PARKWAY AND CHISHOLM OBSERVED A STALLED VEHICLE DRIVEN BY RODDRECUZ WINSTON. OFFICERS HELPED MR. WINSTON BY OBTAINING GAS THINKING THE VEHICLE WAS EMPTY. THE VEHICLE STALLED OUT AGAIN AND WAS THEN PARKED AT FAIRGROUNDS PARK. MR. WINSTON WAS LATER TRANSPORTED TO THE SALVATION ARMY. OFFICERS LATER RECEIVED A CALL FROM THE OWNER OF THE STALLED VEHICLE STATING THE VEHICLE WAS STOLEN FROM HIS RESIDENCE AND THE OFFENDER HAD TO HAVE ENTERED HIS RESIDENCE TO GET THE KEY. OFFICERS CONTACTED DETECTIVES AND AFTER AN INVESTIGATION RODDRECUZ WINSTON, OF FLORENCE, WAS CHARGED WITH THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE. WINSTON IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $60,000 BOND.

