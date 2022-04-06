LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARRESTED A MAN EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING AFTER BEING ALERTED BY HOSPITAL SECURITY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, JOSIE IBARRA, WAS FOUND IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE HOSPITAL AND IS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO GAIN ENTRY INTO VEHICLES. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED IBARRA ALONG WITH HOSPITAL SECURITY. IBARRA BEGAN TO MOVE TOWARDS OFFICERS IN AN AGGRESSIVE MANNER AND FAILED TO COMPLY WITH OFFICERS COMMANDS AS THEY ATTEMPTED TO DETAIN HIM RESULTING IN BOTH IBARRA AND AN OFFICER ON THE GROUND. IBARRA THEN STRUCK ONE OF THE OFFICERS IN THE FACE WITH A CLOSED FIST. THE OFFICER THEN RETURNED A STRIKE AND WAS ABLE TO GET IBARRA ON HIS STOMACH AND WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF A SECOND OFFICER WAS ABLE TO GET IBARRA HANDCUFFED. IBARRA WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL AND FACES CHARGES OF ASSAULT, RESISTING ARREST AND CRIMINAL ATTEMPT – BURGLARY.
