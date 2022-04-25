OFFICALS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE RELEASED THE IDENTITY OF THE INDIVIDUAL FOUND APRIL 14TH IN A FIELD NEAR KROGERS ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE AND BUSINESS AVENUE HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS BRIAN VARNER. NO CAUSE OF DEATH HAS BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.
Latest News
- Leyton McKinley Hendrick
- Clyde Young Alexander
- Athens Man Charged with Health Care Fraud
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Rotary club Announces Concert for Upcoming Fair in September
- Drug Take Back Day - Saturday
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Department Investigate Theft of RZR
- Maury County Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges Against Officers in Franklin
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
Cloudy
76° / 62°
10 PM
62°
11 PM
60°
12 AM
59°
1 AM
57°
2 AM
56°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Man Charged for Shooting in Sheffield
- Home Invasion in Giles County
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Scam Alert: Florence Utilities Customer Phone Scam
- Columbia Power and Water Scheduled Maintenance
- A Search Warrant Executed Last Week in Lawrence County Resulted in Arrests
- Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
- USDA Commodity Distribution Announced for Lincoln County
- Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Maury County
- Wanted: Russel David Nickell
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.