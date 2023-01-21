LAWRENCE COUNTY’S SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION IS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS. LAWRENCE COUNTIANS ARE INVITED TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COALITION MONDAY NIGHT. THE COALITION’S VOLUNTEERS NIGHT WILL BE HELD AT 5:30 MONDAY AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. DINNER WILL BE PROVIDED. TO RSVP, YOU CAN CALL 931-766-4175 OR 931-244-5533.
