THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENT’S DAY. THE OFFICE WILL ALSO BE CLOSED TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 THROUGH THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, FOR STAFF TRAINING.
Latest News
- Alabama students get college application opportunity
- TN Right to Life scholarship contest
- Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition office closings
- Lawrence County offices closed for President's Day
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Giles County school board work session on February 21
- Don Laws
- Roger Dale Thornton
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Sunny
62° / 41°
5 PM
59°
6 PM
56°
7 PM
54°
8 PM
51°
9 PM
51°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Recovered in North Alabama
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Information Surrounding Theft of Trailer
- Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Lawrenceburg
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Working on Underage Sales
- Death Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- Tornado Touches Down in Lawrence County
- School Closings for Thursday
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicant for Child Support Officer
- Hohenwald Police Seek Information Regarding Break In
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigation Burglary to a Vehicle
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.