SUD

SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT HAS RECENTLY NOTICED A DRAMATIC INCREASE IN WATER USAGE SINCE THE LAST COLD SPELL AND IS ASKING CUSTOMERS TO CHECK THEIR WATER LINES, FAUCETS, TOILETS AND OUTSIDE FAUCETS AND OR HYDRANTS FOR POSSIBLE WATER LEAKAGE.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-964-4315.

