THE SUMMERTOWN ALUMNI ASSOCIATION 2022 SPRING MEETING WILL BE SATURDAY APRIL 30 FROM 3 TO 5 AT SUMMERTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CAFETERIA. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AND DONATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED TOWARDS THEIR SCHOLARSHIP FUND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL MILEY DURHAM 931-244-6929.

