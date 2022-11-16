A SUMMERTOWN MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY AND FACES DRUGS CHARGES IN ADDTION TO AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP AROUND 12:40 AM MONDAY. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS JUSTIN VANTELL, COULD BE SEEN THROWING SOMETHING IN THE BACK FLOORBOARD. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED A GLASSES CASE WITH APPROXIMATELY 1.3 GRAMS OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA, 2.7 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO METHAMPHETAMINE AND A USED SYRINGE. VENTALL FACES CHARGES OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II METHAMPHETAMINE. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.
