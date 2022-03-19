A SUMMERTOWN MAN WAS KILLED LATE LAST WEEK IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 43 NEAR ETHRIDGE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, WAYNE WILDES, 61, OF SUMMERTOWN, DIED AFTER THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING WAS STRUCK BY A MOTORHOME TRAVELING NORTHBOND. WILDES WAS TRAVELING EAST BOUND ON BRACE ROAD ON MARCH 10TH WHEN HE STOPPED AT A STOP SIGN BEFORE ENTERING THE HIGHWAY. THE FORD F250, WILDES WAS DRIVING, WAS STRUCK ON THE PASSENGER SIDE AND SPUN CLOCKWISE AND OFF THE EASTBOUND SIDE OF THE ROADWAY BEFORE COMING TO A STOP AGAINST THE GUARDRAIL.
