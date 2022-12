Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Preparedness actions should be completed before Thursday evening as temperatures will fall rapidly through Friday morning. &&