SUMMERTOWN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL WILL HOLD “MEET THE EAGLES” ON SATURDAY. THIS COMMUNITY-WIDE EVENT WILL FEATURE A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE WITH FOOD TRUCKS AND MULTIPLE STATIONS WHERE KIDS, ADULTS AND FAMILIES CAN EAT, PLAY, AND CHEER ON THE 2022 MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL SUMMERTOWN FOOTBALL TEAMS. ATTENDEES WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE RESERVED PARKING SPOTS AND BLEACHER SEATS, SEASON TICKETS, AS WELL AS ANY VARIETY OF SUMMERTOWN EAGLES SWAG.
