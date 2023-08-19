Summertown Sonic Crew Progresses to Top 12 Competition in Annual Games
The Summertown Sonic drive-in has been named to the top 12 in the 29th Annual Dr. Pepper Sonic Games. The games offer recognition for those who participate, while building strong stores that strive to present their best each day.
Since the local team advanced to the final 12, $10,000 has been donated by Sonic and DonorsChoose.org to support Summertown-area schools in Lawrence and Maury Counties, and fund classroom projects submitted by public school teachers from these schools.
The Summertown Sonic crew will compete in the national competition in San Diego, California in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.