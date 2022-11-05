THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITIES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION MONDAY NOVEMBER 14TH AT 6 IN THE CONFERENCE ROOM AT THEIR SUMMERTOWN OFFICE LOCATED AT 104 SHADY STREET.
