SUMMERTOWN UTILITY BOARD IS REQUESTING BIDS FOR WEEKLY MOWING, TRIMMING, WEED CONTROL, LEAF BLOWING AND CLEAN UP, AS WELL AS SNOW/ICE REMOVAL INCLUDING SALTING THE PARKING LOT AND SIDEWALKS AS NEEDED. BIDS CAN BE SUBMITTED TO THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT OFFICE AT 104 SHADY STREET IN SUMMERTWON BY APRIL 15TH.
Summertown Utility Board Now Accepting Bids for Weekly Lawn Care and Snow/Ice Removal
