Summertown Utility District

SUMMERTOWN UTILITY BOARD IS REQUESTING BIDS FOR WEEKLY MOWING, TRIMMING, WEED CONTROL, LEAF BLOWING AND CLEAN UP, AS WELL AS SNOW/ICE REMOVAL INCLUDING SALTING THE PARKING LOT AND SIDEWALKS AS NEEDED. BIDS CAN BE SUBMITTED TO THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT OFFICE AT 104 SHADY STREET IN SUMMERTWON BY APRIL 15TH.

