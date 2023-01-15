THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT'S JANUARY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 23. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE SUD OFFICE LOCATED AT 104 SHADY STREET IN SUMMERTOWN. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 PM.
