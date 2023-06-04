THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL IN HIISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI WILL BE HELD SATURDAY JUNE 10TH FROM 2 TO 10. THE ANNUAL EVENT IS A FREE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL THAT HIGHLIGHTS THE UNIQUE QUALITIES OF HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI AND WILL PROVIDE A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES. OVER 50 PLUS CRAFT VENDORS WILL ON THE SQUARE AND THERE WILL BE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AT 3, 4:30 AND 7. VISITORS CAN ALSO HELP CELEBRATE THE HISTORY OF PULASKI AND DAIRY MONTH WITH THE NOSTALGIC MILK DROP AND A SUNDROP CAKE CONTEST
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following county, Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 909 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lawrenceburg and Leoma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
