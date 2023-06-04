NEWS

THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL IN HIISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI WILL BE HELD SATURDAY JUNE 10TH FROM 2 TO 10. THE ANNUAL EVENT IS A FREE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL THAT HIGHLIGHTS THE UNIQUE QUALITIES OF HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI AND WILL PROVIDE A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES. OVER 50 PLUS CRAFT VENDORS WILL ON THE SQUARE AND THERE WILL BE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AT 3, 4:30 AND 7. VISITORS CAN ALSO HELP CELEBRATE THE HISTORY OF PULASKI AND DAIRY MONTH WITH THE NOSTALGIC MILK DROP AND A SUNDROP CAKE CONTEST

